Alberta teens bring history of Vimy R...

Alberta teens bring history of Vimy Ridge to life with artwork

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

Two teens from Edmonton and Calgary won trips to Vimy Ridge as part of an event to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. The SPIRIT of Vimy Awards , held at the Federal Building in Edmonton on Saturday, is an initiative of Alberta's Lt.-Gov. Lois E. Mitchell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The new underground railroad 9 min Sink the Bismark 4
News VIDEO: Rebuilding railway royalty 4 hr Charles 1
News The Strumbellas Debut Video For 'Young & Wild' 21 hr Adam 1
News Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but... Sat Warkentin Willie 2
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Mar 23 Pastor Don Juan M... 3
News Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud... Mar 23 keep peeps in fea... 1
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Mar 21 St Pauls Aereola 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,981 • Total comments across all topics: 279,834,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC