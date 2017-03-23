Alberta teens bring history of Vimy Ridge to life with artwork
Two teens from Edmonton and Calgary won trips to Vimy Ridge as part of an event to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. The SPIRIT of Vimy Awards , held at the Federal Building in Edmonton on Saturday, is an initiative of Alberta's Lt.-Gov. Lois E. Mitchell.
