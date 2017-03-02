Alberta sisters last seen in mid-1980...

Alberta sisters last seen in mid-1980s found alive in the United States

Kym and Anna Hakze are shown in Lethbridge Police handout photos. Two sisters who were last seen more than 30 years ago have been located alive and living in the U.S. Police in Lethbridge, Alberta, say the Hakze sisters were last seen by family in Edmonton in the mid-80s.

Chicago, IL

