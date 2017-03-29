Advocates say Ottawa, provinces not doing enough to help injured veterans

Veterans advocates in Nova Scotia are blasting the federal government for its inaction on a promise to re-introduce life-long pensions for those injured in uniform, and say the provinces aren't doing enough to fight for needed health care resources. During a news conference Friday at the provincial legislature, disabled veteran David MacLeod called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to keep a 2015 promise to restore life-long pensions that were replaced by a lump-sum payment.

