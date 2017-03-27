Abortion pill available in less than ...

Abortion pill available in less than half of all Canadian provinces three months after rollout

21 hrs ago

The abortion pill is available in less than half of all Canadian provinces and territories three months after it first went on sale in Canada. Medical experts and advocates had hoped Mifegymiso - the official name of the two-medication drug also know as mifepristone or RU-486 - would help close the gaping urban-rural divide in access to abortion care services in Canada.

Chicago, IL

