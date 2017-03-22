A selection of key quotes from Wednesday's release of the 2017 federal budget
A selection of just what was said Wednesday as Finance Minister Bill Morneau tabled the Liberal government's second federal budget: "As we create the jobs of tomorrow, we will support a culture of lifelong learning and skills training to help workers and their families adapt to the changing demands of our time." - Morneau.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|3 hr
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud...
|6 hr
|keep peeps in fea...
|1
|Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ...
|Tue
|St Pauls Aereola
|5
|Muslim man wonders if cross-border incident is ...
|Tue
|Dominique Mohammed
|2
|Truck rams police cars parked outside Winnipeg ... (Jul '15)
|Tue
|HYDRO DEBT ENORMOUS
|4
|Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea...
|Tue
|Kelly Leech - NOT
|1
|'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15)
|Tue
|Prez of the Rez S...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC