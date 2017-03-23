4 judges appointed to fill vacancies ...

4 judges appointed to fill vacancies at Court of Queen's Bench in Alberta

The federal government has announced the appointment of four judges who are filling current vacancies at the Court of Queen's Bench in Alberta. In addition to the four announced Friday, the federal budget is pledging $55 million over five years starting in 2017-18 and $15.5 million annually in the following years for 28 new federally-appointed judges.

