29 inmates tunnel out of northern Mex...

29 inmates tunnel out of northern Mexico prison

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A group of 29 inmates tunneled their way out of a prison in the northern Mexico border state of Tamaulipas. One of the inmates shot to death a passing motorist in an apparent carjacking as part of the mass escape in the state capital, Ciudad Victoria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Thu Pastor Don Juan M... 3
News Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud... Thu keep peeps in fea... 1
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Tue St Pauls Aereola 5
News Muslim man wonders if cross-border incident is ... Mar 21 Dominique Mohammed 2
News Truck rams police cars parked outside Winnipeg ... (Jul '15) Mar 21 HYDRO DEBT ENORMOUS 4
News Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea... Mar 21 Kelly Leech - NOT 1
News 'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15) Mar 21 Prez of the Rez S... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,324 • Total comments across all topics: 279,779,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC