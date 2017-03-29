29 inmates tunnel out of northern Mexico prison
" A group of 29 inmates tunneled their way out of a prison in the northern Mexico border state of Tamaulipas. One of the inmates shot to death a passing motorist in an apparent carjacking as part of the mass escape in the state capital, Ciudad Victoria.
