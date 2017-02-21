Yazidi refugee effort proof that government listens and can work: Ambrose
Efforts underway to give asylum to 1,200 primarily Yazidi refugees by year end should help bolster people's confidence in government, says Interim Opposition leader Rona Ambrose. At a time when people are losing faith in democratic institutions, the ability of opposition and government to come together to do what was right for Yazidis is proof the system can work, she said.
