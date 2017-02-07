White House says: Media need to cover terrorism more, cites Canadian examples
The White House wants journalists to write more stories about terrorist attacks, which President Donald Trump says are being under-reported. It's a striking change from the last administration which, in an effort to calm anxieties, tended to emphasize how rare terrorist attacks actually are: some media have calculated that more people in the U.S. were accidentally killed by toddlers with guns than Islamist terrorists in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugees brave freezing cold, walk to Canada to...
|9 hr
|Make Winnipeg Muslim
|2
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|10 hr
|Make Winnipeg Muslim
|2
|The new underground railroad
|10 hr
|stand on guard 4 ...
|1
|Aglukkaq re-announces Franklin Centre for Gjoa ...
|10 hr
|stand on guard 4 ...
|1
|Worried about Trump, asylum seekers braving the...
|10 hr
|stand on guard 4 ...
|1
|Manitoba town's generosity is tested amid spike...
|10 hr
|stand on guard 4 ...
|1
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|11 hr
|highway391north - MB
|21
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC