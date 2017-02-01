What will Trump want from Canada on Nafta? a Us federal document may offer clues
Wondering what the Americans might want from Canada in a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement? Multiple clues might be embedded in a document published by the U.S. government. This list was cited in a policy paper written for the Trump campaign by Wilbur Ross and Peter Navarro - both of whom now have senior administration roles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|PILASTERs Proskat...
|3
|Treat media providers equally, but don't pass o...
|9 hr
|TVO
|1
|The curse of the 'vanity ad': Canada's multi-mi...
|9 hr
|Willie
|1
|Electoral reform process halted
|9 hr
|Willie
|1
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|9 hr
|Sargent Renfrew D...
|14
|Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t...
|10 hr
|TAX the RICH Canada
|3
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|Thu
|Go Blue Forever
|93
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC