WestJet takes on Air Canada on its ho...

WestJet takes on Air Canada on its home turf by increasing service in Quebec

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

WestJet is taking on Air Canada on its home turf, pursuing one of the largest expansions in its history in Quebec. The Calgary-based company has announced 105 more flights per week in the province on top of the 140 it has now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 4 hr thinking man 37
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) 9 hr Mikey 50
News Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ... 19 hr Kevin eh 1
News Mexicans march against Trump, corruption in hom... 19 hr tomin cali 1
News The Wall Will Stop More Than Illegal Immigration Sun davy 4
News Mexico demands respect from Trump with huge mar... Sun Wildchild 2
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) Sun Snowbird stay home 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,264 • Total comments across all topics: 278,843,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC