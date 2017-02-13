WestJet takes on Air Canada on its home turf by increasing service in Quebec
WestJet is taking on Air Canada on its home turf, pursuing one of the largest expansions in its history in Quebec. The Calgary-based company has announced 105 more flights per week in the province on top of the 140 it has now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|4 hr
|thinking man
|37
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|9 hr
|Mikey
|50
|Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ...
|19 hr
|Kevin eh
|1
|Mexicans march against Trump, corruption in hom...
|19 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|The Wall Will Stop More Than Illegal Immigration
|Sun
|davy
|4
|Mexico demands respect from Trump with huge mar...
|Sun
|Wildchild
|2
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Snowbird stay home
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC