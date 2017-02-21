WestJet increasing presence in Abbots...

WestJet increasing presence in Abbotsford

WestJet today announced plans to connect two long-standing WestJet destinations with the addition of service between Winnipeg and Abbotsford . Starting April 30, WestJet will add Abbotsford as its 13th non-stop destination from Winnipeg and will increase frequency on routes to Edmonton and Hamilton .

Chicago, IL

