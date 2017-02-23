Wabush 3 mine project a 'significant' boost for Labrador West: IOC
The Wabush 3 mine project in Labrador West is going ahead with a planned investment of $79 million, the Iron Ore Company of Canada announced Thursday. The new pit to be developed as part of IOC's ongoing operations will extend the life of the existing mine, offering hope in a region hit hard since iron ore prices crashed.
