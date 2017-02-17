Vancouver Christians collide over tel...

Vancouver Christians collide over televangelist Franklin Graham

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Metro Vancouver Christians are colliding over the coming crusade of televangelist Franklin Graham, who is known for criticizing homosexuals, Muslims and U.S. President Barack Obama. Saying that Graham is often "incendiary and intolerant," some evangelical Protestants and Roman Catholics are opposing his participation in the three-day Festival of Hope event at Rogers Arena in early March, 2017, that many of the city's mega-churches are supporting .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Unifor head says industry on the cusp of rebuil... 25 min more 2 Mexico eh 1
News RCMP apologizes to ex-City of White Rock staffer 30 min will need Counsel... 1
News Canada to spend more on defence, Sajjan says, b... 3 hr wtf 2
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) 3 hr RDL 22
News Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at... 8 hr MeanWhile 1
News Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump? 9 hr william 2
News Migrants Stranded at Mexican Border Weigh Optio... 9 hr Righty 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,118 • Total comments across all topics: 278,950,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC