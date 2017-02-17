Vancouver Christians collide over televangelist Franklin Graham

Metro Vancouver Christians are colliding over the coming crusade of televangelist Franklin Graham, who is known for criticizing homosexuals, Muslims and U.S. President Barack Obama. Saying that Graham is often "incendiary and intolerant," some evangelical Protestants and Roman Catholics are opposing his participation in the three-day Festival of Hope event at Rogers Arena in early March, 2017, that many of the city's mega-churches are supporting .

