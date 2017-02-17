US Bishops join Mexico colleagues, de...

US Bishops join Mexico colleagues, denounce 'Santa Muerte'

Bishops in the United States are denouncing the skeleton folk saint known as La Santa Muerte - a figure Roman Catholic leaders in Mexico routinely have attacked for the deity's connection to violence and the illicit drug trade. Santa Fe Archbishop John Wester, El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz, and San Angelo Bishop Michael Sis in Texas joined their counterparts in Mexico last week in urging Catholics to avoid honoring the folk saint and called her "antithetical" to the teachings of Jesus.

