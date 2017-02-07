U.S. court tosses case against Canadi...

U.S. court tosses case against Canadian government by mislabelled B.C. terrorist

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Truro Daily News

A United States court has tossed out a lawsuit that accuses the Canadian government of ruining the life of a British Columbia woman for allegedly giving false information to American authorities that branded her a terrorist and an arms dealer. In a judgment issued last month, a Washington state district court in Seattle ruled that Perienne de Jaray cannot sue Canada over allegations of malicious prosecution or abuse of process because of an American law that grants immunity to foreign states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 2 hr Meanwhile 10
News Video and Slideshow: Federal government signs l... 2 hr Meanwhile 2
News Panel looking at future of the NEB heading to a... 3 hr Mary 1
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... 3 hr o see the light 101
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) 4 hr Pip 20
News U of T extends application deadline for student... 18 hr Cadaverously old ... 1
News Nexus cards revoked from all Canadian permanent... 18 hr Cadaverously old ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,994 • Total comments across all topics: 278,639,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC