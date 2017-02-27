Two pilots killed: No recorders on aircraft that crashed near Calgary

Fred Burow, senior investigator, operations, with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, updates the media in regards to a plane crash that occurred on Feb. 13 near Cochrane, Alta., at TSB headquarters in Edmonton, Alta., on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan The scene of a plane crash is shown near Cochrane, Alta., in this February 2017 handout photo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.