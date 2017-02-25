TSB investigating after plane leaves ...

TSB investigating after plane leaves runway while landing in Toronto

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Lethbridge Herald

The tail of the newly revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft is seen at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. The Transportation Safety Board is investigating an incident involving an Air Canada flight from Halifax that landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday night.A safety board spokeswoman says Flight 623 was carrying 118 people and so far no injuries have been reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T... 1 min oklady 4
News Trickle of refugees fleeing the U.S. to Canada ... 1 hr KAPYONG IMMIGRANTS 2
News Dr. Gigi Osler elected the 2017 CMA president-e... 15 hr Donelda Trump - T... 3
News Mexico is deliberately aiding illegal aliens | ... (Jul '14) 16 hr Eduardo 23
News Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as... 17 hr THE PIPE 2012 1
News Unifor head says industry on the cusp of rebuil... 18 hr dert 2
News In border meeting, Sid Miller suggests distance... Sat Bush Lied People ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,991 • Total comments across all topics: 279,162,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC