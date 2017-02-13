Trump sanctions Venezuela vice presid...

Trump sanctions Venezuela vice president on drug trafficking

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

In this Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 photo, Venezuela's Vice-President Tareck El Aissami, right, is saluted by Boilivarian Army officer upon his arrival for a military parade at Fort Tiuna in Caracas, Venezuela. In this Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 photo, Venezuela's Vice-President Tareck El Aissami, right, is saluted by Boilivarian Army officer upon his arrival for a military parade at Fort Tiuna in Caracas, ... more The Drug Enforcement Agency identified the following cartels that operate cells within the United States: the Sinaloa Cartel, Gulf Cartel, Juarez Cartel, Knights Templar , Beltran-Leyva Organization , Jalisco New Generation Cartel , Los Zetas, and Las Moicas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 59 min swanlake 38
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) 12 hr Mikey 50
News Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ... 22 hr Kevin eh 1
News Mexicans march against Trump, corruption in hom... 22 hr tomin cali 1
News The Wall Will Stop More Than Illegal Immigration Sun davy 4
News Mexico demands respect from Trump with huge mar... Sun Wildchild 2
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) Sun Snowbird stay home 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,645 • Total comments across all topics: 278,846,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC