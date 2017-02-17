Trump may influence the work of Canadians involved in fight against ISIL

Canadian military personnel involved in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant are waiting to see what shape their mission will take in the coming months - a decision that could be heavily influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump. More than 800 service members are currently deployed in half-a-dozen locations across the Persian Gulf region, after the Liberal government revamped Canada's contribution to the American-led war against ISIL last year.

