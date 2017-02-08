Trudeau visits territories for first ...

Trudeau visits territories for first time since 2015 election campaign

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to visit the territories today and Friday for the first time since the 2015 election campaign and since the abrupt resignation of his former Liberal cabinet minister Hunter Tootoo, now an independent MP for Nunavut. Trudeau will begin his northern trip by meeting with representatives from Canada's national Inuit organization in Iqaluit today, moving ahead with a process announced late last year that brings government officials and indigenous leaders to the same table.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t... 1 hr norn dunont 1
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) 5 hr Hugh Jass - Conse... 3
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) 5 hr Al Zheimer - Cons... 4
News Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T... 5 hr william 3
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 16 hr Aponi 13
News Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh... Wed others-say 1
News Refugees brave freezing cold, walk to Canada to... Wed JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,815 • Total comments across all topics: 278,704,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC