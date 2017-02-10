Trudeau meets Trump: How past PMs hav...

Trudeau meets Trump: How past PMs have dealt with unpopular U.S. presidents

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chilliwack Times

Canada's prime minister has to go see the U.S. president, and he's not especially thrilled. The president is deeply unpopular in Canada - and elsewhere, since campaigning on protectionism and tariffs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q... 7 hr BLM 2
News Syrian student, embraced by Canada, opts for U.... 7 hr BLM 1
News Analysis: U.S.-Mexican border wall not guarante... 10 hr spytheweb 6
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) 12 hr Mikey 32
News Trudeau booed in NWT 15 hr Flash 1
News Investigator's report suggests Lake St. Martin ... 17 hr KHANS IN Lake St ... 2
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) Fri Cadaverously old ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,758 • Total comments across all topics: 278,789,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC