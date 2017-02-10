Trudeau booed in NWT

Trudeau booed in NWT

Read more: Castanet.net

Amid controversy over his disparaging remark about a potential Conservative rival, Justin Trudeau is defending his decision to abandon his Liberal government's promise to change how Canadians choose their federal leaders. Speaking at a town hall event in Yellowknife, the prime minister says he turned his back on the promise - his words - because he feared proceeding would foster political discord and instability.

Chicago, IL

