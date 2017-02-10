Trudeau booed in NWT
Amid controversy over his disparaging remark about a potential Conservative rival, Justin Trudeau is defending his decision to abandon his Liberal government's promise to change how Canadians choose their federal leaders. Speaking at a town hall event in Yellowknife, the prime minister says he turned his back on the promise - his words - because he feared proceeding would foster political discord and instability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|18 hr
|Cadaverously old ...
|5
|Pressure mounts on federal Liberals to reject n...
|Thu
|skinny
|1
|Analysis: U.S.-Mexican border wall not guarante...
|Thu
|tomin cali
|2
|Montreal conference highlights growing populari...
|Thu
|great eh lol
|1
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Thu
|norn dunont
|1
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|Thu
|Hugh Jass - Conse...
|3
|Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T...
|Thu
|william
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC