Trudeau attempts to avoid frosty Trum...

Trudeau attempts to avoid frosty Trump meeting while facing questions in Arctic

11 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent Friday visiting with a 'Snow King' and he also tried to head off the prospect of a frosty meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump next week by suggesting he will handle any disagreements respectfully. At a Yellowknife town hall, Trudeau walked a communications tightrope ahead of his first face-to-face meeting with Trump, set for Monday in Washington.

Chicago, IL

