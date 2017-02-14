Troops prepare to leave for Ukraine amid uncertainty over mission's future
Some 200 soldiers from Edmonton are preparing to deploy to Ukraine - though with everyone waiting to see whether the mission there will be extended, exactly how long they will be staying is anyone's guess. Canada, Britain and the United States have had military trainers in Ukraine since the summer of 2015, after Russia annexed Crimea and began supporting separatist forces in Ukraine's Donbass region.
