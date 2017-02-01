Treat media providers equally, but don't pass on costs, Canadians tell Joly
Canadians want all media service providers treated equally, and content producers want a stable tax credit regime, Heritage Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday as she spelled out the themes she latched onto from recent cross-country consultations on Canada's media and cultural landscape. However, Canadians don't want to see any new costs borne by media companies passed on to them through their utility bills, she told a cultural industry symposium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The curse of the 'vanity ad': Canada's multi-mi...
|3 hr
|Willie
|1
|Electoral reform process halted
|3 hr
|Willie
|1
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|Sargent Renfrew D...
|14
|Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t...
|4 hr
|TAX the RICH Canada
|3
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|Thu
|Go Blue Forever
|93
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|Thu
|You Are Fired
|18
|U.S., Mexican officials meet in Mexico, discuss...
|Wed
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC