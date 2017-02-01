Treat media providers equally, but do...

Treat media providers equally, but don't pass on costs, Canadians tell Joly

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The News

Canadians want all media service providers treated equally, and content producers want a stable tax credit regime, Heritage Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday as she spelled out the themes she latched onto from recent cross-country consultations on Canada's media and cultural landscape. However, Canadians don't want to see any new costs borne by media companies passed on to them through their utility bills, she told a cultural industry symposium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The curse of the 'vanity ad': Canada's multi-mi... 3 hr Willie 1
News Electoral reform process halted 3 hr Willie 1
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) 3 hr Sargent Renfrew D... 14
News Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t... 4 hr TAX the RICH Canada 3
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... Thu Go Blue Forever 93
News On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an... Thu You Are Fired 18
News U.S., Mexican officials meet in Mexico, discuss... Wed ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,067 • Total comments across all topics: 278,518,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC