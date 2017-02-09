Tough slogging expected across Atlant...

Tough slogging expected across Atlantic Canada in wake of major storm

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Travelling around much of Atlantic Canada will be a challenge Friday due to a fast-moving and powerful winter storm that blew in from the United States on Thursday night. Environment Canada had issued multiple snow and wind warnings, saying many areas of Nova Scotia were likely to receive up to 40 centimetres of snow accompanied by wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) 8 hr Cadaverously old ... 5
News Pressure mounts on federal Liberals to reject n... 17 hr skinny 1
News Analysis: U.S.-Mexican border wall not guarante... Thu tomin cali 2
News Montreal conference highlights growing populari... Thu great eh lol 1
News 'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t... Thu norn dunont 1
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) Thu Hugh Jass - Conse... 3
News Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T... Thu william 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,583 • Total comments across all topics: 278,743,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC