Tories criticize Trudeau over letter ...

Tories criticize Trudeau over letter to Fox, say the PM has better things to do

16 hrs ago

The Opposition Conservatives are criticizing the Prime Minister's Office for complaining to Fox News about a tweet identifying the suspect in the Quebec City mosque shooting as "Moroccan." In an open letter to Fox News Channel co-president Bill Shine, PMO Communications Director Kate Purchase wrote that Canada is "an open, welcoming country that stands by its citizens."

Chicago, IL

