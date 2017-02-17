Tom Cochrane's highway still rolling through this mad, mad world
A lifelong traveller and longtime advocate for global charities, Cochrane had just returned from a soul-searing trip to war-torn, poverty-stricken Mozambique. What he had observed and experienced weighed heavy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why immigration is vital for Canada's economic ...
|1 hr
|NO AMERICAN DEMOC...
|5
|Are shields the answer? Fatal stabbing has bus ...
|1 hr
|WHITE DOPER as Usual
|4
|CFUW celebrates 40 years (Nov '11)
|4 hr
|many dont care
|9
|Hundreds of Mexicans protest with 'human wall' ...
|16 hr
|DC Dave
|4
|Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatre...
|18 hr
|Not All
|1
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|18 hr
|doubt it
|1
|In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo...
|20 hr
|LRT Zoomer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC