Supreme Court enters Mexico border debate with Texas shooting case
Supreme Court enters Mexico border debate with Texas shooting case The 2010 killing of a Mexican teenager by a U.S. Border Patrol agent reaches the Supreme Court. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lwg6Ur Protesters in El Paso held a candlelight vigil in June 2010 following the cross-border killing of a Mexican teenager by a U.S. Border Patrol agent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|29 min
|MAGA2016
|52
|Two Tory MPs call on Ottawa to stop illegal Can...
|37 min
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
|As U.S.-Mexico border cities celebrate unity, w...
|6 hr
|Trumpland
|1
|Louis Riel song uses music to teach history
|6 hr
|Ill Be Back
|5
|Why immigration is vital for Canada's economic ...
|7 hr
|SyphiliticSycopha...
|14
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|7 hr
|Mikes 2 Pence
|5
|Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatre...
|7 hr
|wtf
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC