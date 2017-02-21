Study to look at better cancer treatments: 'A longer life, and hopefully a cure'
A New Brunswick led team has been awarded $5 million from the Terry Fox Research Institute to find better treatments for people with an incurable form of cancer known as multiple myeloma. "We want to give them a longer life, and hopefully one day, a cure," said Dr. Victor Ling, president of the institute.
