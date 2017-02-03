Students weighed down by school stress

The increased mental health strains caused from seeking a post-secondary education need to be addressed, says Okanagan College student Samantha Wall. Wall says rising tuition fees, course load stress and an overall upswing in mental health challenges are presenting challenges for students.

