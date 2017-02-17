Stash of 8-mm film found in Toronto d...

Stash of 8-mm film found in Toronto depicts Nova Scotia in the '60s, '70s

2 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

A Toronto man came across 30 reels of 8-mm film in his parents' basement. He was surprised to find the footage wasn't just of his family, but of his grandfather's travels to Halifax and Cape Breton in 1971.

Chicago, IL

