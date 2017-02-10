Spike in patient numbers has Ontario hospitals bursting at seams
Hospitals across Ontario have been near or overcapacity in recent months with some regions admitting record numbers of patients. A nasty strain of flu, cold weather and an aging population are all factors behind a spike in over-capacity issues in hospitals across Ontario, according to administrators in all corners of the province.
