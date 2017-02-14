Six stories in the news today, Feb. 15

Six stories in the news today, Feb. 15

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will arrive in Europe on Thursday with free trade at the top of his agenda. He will deliver a pro-trade message in an address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France a day after the European Parliament votes on the Canada trade pact with the EU, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement or CETA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Migrants Stranded at Mexican Border Weigh Optio... 4 hr tomin cali 3
News Ontario safety minister urges oversight in sex-... 19 hr oversight eh 1
News Ontario safety minister urges oversight in sex-... 19 hr reconciliation eh 1
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... Tue global warming is... 43
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) Tue factsdontmatteran... 51
News Mexicans march against Trump, corruption in hom... Tue tomin cali 4
News Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ... Feb 13 Kevin eh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,821 • Total comments across all topics: 278,893,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC