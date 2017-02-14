Six stories in the news today, Feb. 15
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will arrive in Europe on Thursday with free trade at the top of his agenda. He will deliver a pro-trade message in an address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France a day after the European Parliament votes on the Canada trade pact with the EU, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement or CETA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Migrants Stranded at Mexican Border Weigh Optio...
|4 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|Ontario safety minister urges oversight in sex-...
|19 hr
|oversight eh
|1
|Ontario safety minister urges oversight in sex-...
|19 hr
|reconciliation eh
|1
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|Tue
|global warming is...
|43
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|Tue
|factsdontmatteran...
|51
|Mexicans march against Trump, corruption in hom...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|4
|Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ...
|Feb 13
|Kevin eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC