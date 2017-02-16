Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump?
But a panel of four high-profile businessmen asked by the Surrey Board of Trade to forecast how the Trump presidency would affect the business community in Canada agreed there will be a lot of uncertainty about cross-border commerce over the next several months. "But there is opportunity in uncertainty," said Chris Jacobs, managing partner of Opportunity Northwest, a Bellingham-based company which assists Canadian companies to relocate to or expand into the United States.
