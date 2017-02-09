Second never good enough as Paralympi...

Second never good enough as Paralympian Michelle Stilwell retires

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Now Newspaper

A second place finish at the Paralympic Games marks a super human effort for most people, but winning a silver in London wasn't good enough for Michelle Stilwell. Stilwell, one of the world's most decorated Paralympic athletes and the first Canadian Paralympian to win gold in two different sports, announced her retirement Thursday night after a stellar athletic career, winning seven Paralympic medals, including six golds, and numerous world championship titles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pressure mounts on federal Liberals to reject n... 1 hr skinny 1
News Analysis: U.S.-Mexican border wall not guarante... 10 hr tomin cali 2
News Montreal conference highlights growing populari... 12 hr great eh lol 1
News 'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t... 14 hr norn dunont 1
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) 17 hr Hugh Jass - Conse... 3
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) 18 hr Al Zheimer - Cons... 4
News Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T... 18 hr william 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,524 • Total comments across all topics: 278,722,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC