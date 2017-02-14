Sculptor once rejected by Canadian go...

Sculptor once rejected by Canadian government to get Governor General's Award

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

A sculptor whose best-known ceramics work was once rejected for display at a World Expo by the federal government is among the winners of this year's Governor General's Awards in Visual and Media Arts. Glenn Lewis is one of eight laureates who will be honoured by the Canada Council for the Arts, the organization announced Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Migrants Stranded at Mexican Border Weigh Optio... 7 hr tomin cali 3
News Ontario safety minister urges oversight in sex-... 23 hr oversight eh 1
News Ontario safety minister urges oversight in sex-... 23 hr reconciliation eh 1
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... Tue global warming is... 43
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) Tue factsdontmatteran... 51
News Mexicans march against Trump, corruption in hom... Tue tomin cali 4
News Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ... Feb 13 Kevin eh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,114 • Total comments across all topics: 278,898,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC