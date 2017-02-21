SCOC grants leave to appeal policy advocate says discriminates against obese
The Supreme Court of Canada has granted Delta Air Lines leave to appeal a ruling that found a Halifax passenger rights advocate should be able to stand up for obese people even though he isn't overweight himself. The court ruled today it would look at an earlier Federal Court of Appeal ruling involving Gabor Lukacs and a complaint he had originally filed to the Canadian Transportation Agency in 2014.
