Resolute CEO confident he can persuade U.S. in softwood lumber dispute

The head of Eastern Canada's largest lumber producer said he is confident he can demonstrate to American authorities this month that the region deserves free and unencumbered access to the U.S. market. The forestry sectors of Ontario and Quebec are modelled after the market-based systems in the U.S., and that should convince the U.S. Commerce Department that the region doesn't engage in the unfair trade of softwood lumber, Resolute Forest Products CEO Richard Garneau said.

Chicago, IL

