Quebec legislature votes to condemn W...

Quebec legislature votes to condemn Washington Post article that bashed province

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

The Quebec government voted Wednesday to denounce a recent Washington Post opinion piece that claimed the province is more racist than the rest of Canada. Legislature members voted unanimously to condemn the article, which ran three days after six men were killed at a Quebec City mosque.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T... 6 hr okiady 2
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 8 hr Aponi 13
News Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh... 18 hr others-say 1
News Refugees brave freezing cold, walk to Canada to... Wed JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 3
News The new underground railroad Wed JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
News Worried about Trump, asylum seekers braving the... Wed Retired Old Fooke... 2
News Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec... Wed The Winnipeg Tax ... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,730 • Total comments across all topics: 278,693,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC