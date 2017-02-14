Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale to raise border - tensions' with U.S.
Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says he will soon talk face-to-face with his U.S. counterpart about the difficulties some Canadians are experiencing at the border. Goodale said Tuesday he will have a chance in coming weeks - no date has been set - to discuss any border "issues or tensions" with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.
