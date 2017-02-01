Premier Rachel Notley says Alberta wi...

Premier Rachel Notley says Alberta willing to accept more refugees

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Townsman

Alberta is willing to accept more refugees if the federal government decides to lift a cap on how many can come to Canada, says Premier Rachel Notley. She said the premiers had a conference call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last weekend about the United States and the issue of refugees came up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) 1 hr PILASTERs Proskat... 3
News Treat media providers equally, but don't pass o... 6 hr TVO 1
News The curse of the 'vanity ad': Canada's multi-mi... 6 hr Willie 1
News Electoral reform process halted 6 hr Willie 1
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) 6 hr Sargent Renfrew D... 14
News Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t... 7 hr TAX the RICH Canada 3
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... Thu Go Blue Forever 93
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,241 • Total comments across all topics: 278,523,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC