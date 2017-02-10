Pre-clearance bill would give U.S. bo...

Pre-clearance bill would give U.S. border agents in Canada new powers

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Passengers wait to check in and go through U.S. Customs at Calgary International Airport. U.S. border guards working at pre-clearance stations would be given expanded powers under a proposed Liberal law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q... 4 hr BLM 2
News Syrian student, embraced by Canada, opts for U.... 4 hr BLM 1
News Analysis: U.S.-Mexican border wall not guarante... 7 hr spytheweb 6
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) 9 hr Mikey 32
News Trudeau booed in NWT 12 hr Flash 1
News Trudeau meets Trump: How past PMs have dealt wi... 12 hr Flash 1
News Investigator's report suggests Lake St. Martin ... 14 hr KHANS IN Lake St ... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,785 • Total comments across all topics: 278,786,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC