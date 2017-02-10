PayPal freezes Canadian media group's account over story about Syrian family
A community newspaper's payment to enter a feel-good story about a family of Syrian refugees in an awards competition prompted PayPal to freeze the account of a national media organization as a suspicious transaction, The Canadian Press has learned. "It's quite scary about how insidious the security agenda has become," said John Hinds, CEO of News Media Canada.
