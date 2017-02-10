Party time! Five things to know about 'Wayne's World,' which is turning 25
Break out the coffee and crullers because it's party time for "Wayne's World" fans: the irreverent smash comedy is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Canadian comic actor Mike Myers teamed with Dana Carvey to portray suburban, metal-loving slackers Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar in the popular "Saturday Night Live" sketch that inspired the movie adaptation.
