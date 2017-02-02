OPINION: There's polite racism here, but most are good people
Politicians join mourners during a service for three of the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting at the Maurice Richard Arena in Montreal. Two years ago, I wrote an article for Herald Opinions, Don't ransack our mosques or our freedoms, in response to the attack at the National War Memorial and on Parliament Hill and to the mosque vandalism in Cold Lake, Alberta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
