Nova Scotia population up slightly, g...

Nova Scotia population up slightly, growth concentrated in Halifax, South Shore

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Compass

Statistics Canada has released census figures for 2016 and they show Nova Scotia has a slightly larger population than 2011. According to the data released Feb. 8 , the population of the province is now 923,598 - an increase of 0.2 per cent over the 2011 census numbers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Compass.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 3 hr Frogface Kate 11
News Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh... 9 hr others-say 1
News Refugees brave freezing cold, walk to Canada to... 17 hr JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 3
News The new underground railroad 17 hr JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
News Worried about Trump, asylum seekers braving the... 17 hr Retired Old Fooke... 2
News Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec... 17 hr The Winnipeg Tax ... 3
News Aglukkaq re-announces Franklin Centre for Gjoa ... Tue stand on guard 4 ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,842 • Total comments across all topics: 278,683,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC