[News] USSU holds moment of silence in response to Quebec shooting
On Jan. 31, students and community members filled Place Riel's North Concourse for a vigil, hosted by the University of Saskatchewan Students' Union, to gather in solidarity following a Canadian tragedy. In a Quebec City mosque on Jan. 29, six Muslim men died and many more were injured as a result of shootings committed by one individual.
