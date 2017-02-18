[News] USSU holds moment of silence i...

[News] USSU holds moment of silence in response to Quebec shooting

22 hrs ago Read more: Sheaf

On Jan. 31, students and community members filled Place Riel's North Concourse for a vigil, hosted by the University of Saskatchewan Students' Union, to gather in solidarity following a Canadian tragedy. In a Quebec City mosque on Jan. 29, six Muslim men died and many more were injured as a result of shootings committed by one individual.

Chicago, IL

