New Brunswick's population declines, despite growth in larger cities
The province's population is down by 0.5 per cent since 2011, bringing the population to 747,101 according t o a census snapshot released by Statistics Canada today. The Feb. 8 release compares the population data collected in the 2016 census to the the 2011 census numbers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|3 hr
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh...
|9 hr
|others-say
|1
|Refugees brave freezing cold, walk to Canada to...
|17 hr
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|3
|The new underground railroad
|17 hr
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
|Worried about Trump, asylum seekers braving the...
|17 hr
|Retired Old Fooke...
|2
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|17 hr
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|3
|Aglukkaq re-announces Franklin Centre for Gjoa ...
|Tue
|stand on guard 4 ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC